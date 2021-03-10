211003-N-WS494-1022 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 3, 2021) From left, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) guided-missile destroyer, JS Kirishima (DDG 174), steams alongside Netherlands navy guided-missile frigate, BEL Evertson (FFG F805), during a photo exercise with multiple carrier strike groups. The integrated at-sea operations brought together more than 15,000 Sailors across six nations, and demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s ability to work closely with its unmatched network of alliances and partnerships in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 23:06 Photo ID: 6880164 VIRIN: 211003-N-WS494-1022 Resolution: 7228x4824 Size: 1.08 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multinational Naval Operations [Image 50 of 50], by PO3 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.