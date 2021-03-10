Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multinational Naval Operations [Image 47 of 50]

    Multinational Naval Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Quinton Lee 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    211003-N-WS494-1111 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 3, 2021) An MH-60R Seahawk attached to the Saberhawks of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 launches from the flight deck of U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a photo exercise with the United Kingdom’s carrier strike group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth (R 08), the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), led by Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise (DDH 182), and U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The integrated at-sea operations brought together more than 15,000 Sailors across six nations, and demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s ability to work closely with its unmatched network of alliances and partnerships in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 23:06
    Photo ID: 6880167
    VIRIN: 211003-N-WS494-1111
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 909.85 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational Naval Operations [Image 50 of 50], by PO3 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations
    Multinational Naval Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Carrier
    USS Carl Vinson
    USS Ronald Reagan
    JS Ise
    Multinational Naval Operation
    HMS Queeen Elizabeth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT