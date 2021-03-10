Multinational Naval Operations

211003-N-WS494-1140 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 3, 2021) The United Kingdom’s carrier strike group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth (R 08), and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), led by Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise (DDH 182), joined with U.S. Navy carrier strike groups, led by flagships USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), to conduct multiple carrier strike group operations in the Philippine Sea. The integrated at-sea operations brought together more than 15,000 Sailors across six nations, and demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s ability to work closely with its unmatched network of alliances and partnerships in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

