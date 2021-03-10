211003-N-RF825-1161 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 3, 2021) From left, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson, from Osterville, Mass., and Naval Air Crewman Helicopter 2nd Class Coleman Kralis, from Sandy, Utah, observe the United Kingdom’s carrier strike group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth (R 08), and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), led by Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise (DDH 182), as they joined with U.S. Navy carrier strike groups, led by flagships USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), to conduct multiple carrier strike group operations in the Philippine Sea. The integrated at-sea operations brought together more than 15,000 Sailors across six nations, and demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s ability to work closely with its unmatched network of alliances and partnerships in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 23:05 Photo ID: 6880157 VIRIN: 211003-N-RF825-1161 Resolution: 6594x4401 Size: 1.3 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multinational Naval Operations [Image 50 of 50], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.