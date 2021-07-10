U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, Oct. 07, 2021. The motivational run is the final physical training event the new Marines conduct while at MCRD San Diego. This was the first time the Marines were able to see their families since the start of their training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 17:26 Photo ID: 6879802 VIRIN: 211007-M-HX572-1029 Resolution: 5567x3711 Size: 10.37 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company Motivational Run [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.