Alpha Company Motivational Run

The families of U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, cheer on the company as they conduct a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 30, 2021. Over the entire training cycle, the only communication the Marines had with their families was through postal mail. Following the motivational run, the new Marines were released for a day of on-base liberty with their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

