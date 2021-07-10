Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alpha Company Motivational Run [Image 3 of 5]

    Alpha Company Motivational Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    The families of U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, cheer on the company as they conduct a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 30, 2021. Over the entire training cycle, the only communication the Marines had with their families was through postal mail. Following the motivational run, the new Marines were released for a day of on-base liberty with their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 17:26
    Photo ID: 6879800
    VIRIN: 211007-M-HX572-1145
    Resolution: 6009x4006
    Size: 11.65 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Motivational Run [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alpha Company Motivational Run
    Alpha Company Motivational Run
    Alpha Company Motivational Run
    Alpha Company Motivational Run
    Alpha Company Motivational Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT