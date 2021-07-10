U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, Oct. 07, 2021. The staff of the Recruit Training Regiment run at the front of the formation to lead the new Marines. This was the final physical training event the Marines of Alpha Company conducted while at recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2021 Date Posted: 10.07.2021 17:26 Photo ID: 6879798 VIRIN: 211007-M-HX572-1182 Resolution: 4840x3227 Size: 6.99 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company Motivational Run [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.