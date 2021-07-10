Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Motivational Run [Image 1 of 5]

    Alpha Company Motivational Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, Oct. 07, 2021. The staff of the Recruit Training Regiment run at the front of the formation to lead the new Marines. This was the final physical training event the Marines of Alpha Company conducted while at recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 17:26
    Photo ID: 6879798
    VIRIN: 211007-M-HX572-1182
    Resolution: 4840x3227
    Size: 6.99 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Motivational Run [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

