    Alpha Company Motivational Run [Image 4 of 5]

    Alpha Company Motivational Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, Oct. 07, 2021. The motivational run took place throughout the training areas on base where the new Marines have spent the last thirteen weeks training. The staff of the Recruit Training Regiment ensure the best possible training is available for the recruits during their time on MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 17:26
    Photo ID: 6879801
    VIRIN: 211007-M-HX572-1181
    Resolution: 5575x3717
    Size: 8.93 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Motivational Run [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

