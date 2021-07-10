Alpha Company Motivational Run

U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, Oct. 07, 2021. During the run, the new Marines sing cadences with their drill instructors to motivate themselves and their families. Following the motivational run, the new Marines received on-base liberty to spend time with their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

