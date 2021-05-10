‘Spartans’ and ‘Sugar Bears’ conduct airborne training at JBER

Paratroopers from the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” descend onto Malemute Drop Zone during an airborne operation at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 5, 2021. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters operated by the “Sugar Bears” of the 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion from Fort Wainwright, Alaska, provided air support for the training. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

