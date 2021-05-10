Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Spartans’ and ‘Sugar Bears’ conduct airborne training at JBER [Image 27 of 35]

    ‘Spartans’ and ‘Sugar Bears’ conduct airborne training at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters operated by the “Sugar Bears” of the 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion from Fort Wainwright, Alaska, transport paratroopers from the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” during an airborne operation at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 5, 2021. Training events like this provide both air crews and paratroopers with the opportunity to maintain proficiency in airborne operations and improve inter-unit coordination. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 21:53
    Photo ID: 6876589
    VIRIN: 211005-F-HY271-0369
    Resolution: 6869x4585
    Size: 9.72 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Spartans’ and ‘Sugar Bears’ conduct airborne training at JBER [Image 35 of 35], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Arctic
    CH-47 Chinook
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM

