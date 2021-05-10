‘Spartans’ and ‘Sugar Bears’ conduct airborne training at JBER

Army Sgt. David Becker, assigned to the 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” recovers his parachute after completing an airborne operation at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 5, 2021. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air. Becker is from Asheville, N.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

