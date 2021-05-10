‘Spartans’ and ‘Sugar Bears’ conduct airborne training at JBER

Paratroopers from across the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” conduct an airborne operation onto Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 5, 2021, from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter operated by the “Sugar Bears” of the 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion from Fort Wainwright, Alaska. Training events like this provide both air crews and paratroopers with the opportunity to maintain proficiency in airborne operations and improve inter-unit coordination. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

