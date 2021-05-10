Army Sgt. Leah Kelly, a Chinese linguist assigned to the 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” pauses for a portrait after completing an airborne operation at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 5, 2021. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air. Kelly is from Spokane, Wash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 21:53 Photo ID: 6876590 VIRIN: 211005-F-HY271-0366 Resolution: 5711x3811 Size: 9.57 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Hometown: SPOKANE, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Spartans’ and ‘Sugar Bears’ conduct airborne training at JBER [Image 35 of 35], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.