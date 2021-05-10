Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Spartans’ and ‘Sugar Bears’ conduct airborne training at JBER [Image 28 of 35]

    ‘Spartans’ and ‘Sugar Bears’ conduct airborne training at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Army Sgt. Leah Kelly, a Chinese linguist assigned to the 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” pauses for a portrait after completing an airborne operation at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 5, 2021. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific theaters, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air. Kelly is from Spokane, Wash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 21:53
    Photo ID: 6876590
    VIRIN: 211005-F-HY271-0366
    Resolution: 5711x3811
    Size: 9.57 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: SPOKANE, WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Spartans’ and ‘Sugar Bears’ conduct airborne training at JBER [Image 35 of 35], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Arctic
    CH-47 Chinook
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM

