NCDOC Honors 30 Years of Service of Chief Warrant Officer

211001-N-HN101-1156 – Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC)’s Chief Warrant Officer Four Jonathan “Jon” Brindle and his wife, watch a recorded video of their son, Airmen Dalton Brindle, deployed on the USS Carl Vinson, reciting "The Watch" during a retirement ceremony on the USS Wisconsin, Oct. 1. (Photo by Rebecca Siders/U.S. Navy photo released)

