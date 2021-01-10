211001-N-HN101-1156 – Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC)’s Chief Warrant Officer Four Jonathan “Jon” Brindle and his wife, watch a recorded video of their son, Airmen Dalton Brindle, deployed on the USS Carl Vinson, reciting "The Watch" during a retirement ceremony on the USS Wisconsin, Oct. 1. (Photo by Rebecca Siders/U.S. Navy photo released)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 17:18
|Photo ID:
|6876334
|VIRIN:
|211001-N-HN101-1156
|Resolution:
|3456x2304
|Size:
|3.78 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCDOC Honors 30 Years of Service of Chief Warrant Officer [Image 5 of 5], by REBECCA SIDERS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NCDOC Honors 30 Years of Service of Chief Warrant Officer
LEAVE A COMMENT