211001-N-HN101-1167 – Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC)’s Chief Warrant Officer Four Jonathan “Jon” Brindle, is piped ashore for the last time and relieved of his duties after 30 years of service during a retirement ceremony on USS Wisconsin, Oct. 1. (Photo by Rebecca Siders/U.S. Navy photo released)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 17:18
|Photo ID:
|6876335
|VIRIN:
|211001-N-HN101-1167
|Resolution:
|3456x2304
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCDOC Honors 30 Years of Service of Chief Warrant Officer [Image 5 of 5], by REBECCA SIDERS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NCDOC Honors 30 Years of Service of Chief Warrant Officer
LEAVE A COMMENT