NCDOC Honors 30 Years of Service of Chief Warrant Officer

Photo By REBECCA SIDERS | 211001-N-HN101-1167 – Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC)’s Chief...... read more read more Photo By REBECCA SIDERS | 211001-N-HN101-1167 – Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC)’s Chief Warrant Officer Four Jonathan “Jon” Brindle, is piped ashore for the last time and relieved of his duties after 30 years of service during a retirement ceremony on USS Wisconsin, Oct. 1. (Photo by Rebecca Siders/U.S. Navy photo released) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, VA (NNS) – Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC)’s Chief Warrant Officer Four Jonathan “Jon” Brindle, retired from the Navy after 30 years of service during a ceremony at the USS Wisconsin, October 1.



A small group of guests of family members, friends, and shipmates attended the ceremony to honor and bid fair winds and following seas to Brindle, whose Navy career began in 1991 as a Cryptologic Technician Collection Sailor.



The ceremony’s presiding officer was Capt. Christina Hicks, NCDOC commanding officer.



“In my short time as Commanding Officer of NCDOC, I have come to have a deep appreciation for the wisdom, expertise, and overall awesomeness of Chief Warrant Officer Brindle and the incredible impact he has had not only for our command’s mission, but to the Navy as a whole. His exceptional and consequential leadership has impacted countless Sailors.”



The guest speaker was Capt. Harold Cole, Chief of Staff at Naval Information Forces and previous commanding officer of NCDOC.



“Jon, sincere congratulations! Throughout your 30 years of service, you have clearly lived a Sailor’s life of action and adventure on and over the high seas and across foreign shores, and more recently, a different kind of adventure on the new frontier of cyberspace.”



Cole welcomed Brindle’s family attending and recognized their sacrifices.



“It is good to gather here today on this great warship! I am excited that we are able to gather and have your family join us. I also want to recognize Jon and his wife’s son, Airman Dalton Brindle, who is currently deployed onboard USS Carl Vinson. I can’t imagine how proud you both are of him today. The family’s support and encouragement were critical to Jon’s success and served as the foundation for his great career.



It is the love of a family that truly inspires us to greatness, and clearly, Jon’s life and naval career are a solid testament to that. I speak on behalf of our Navy when I say thank you for your service and sacrifice throughout your husband and father’s career.”



Cole recalled Brindle’s career that began with sea duty serving as a direct support analyst deploying onboard submarines, destroyers and aircraft carriers throughout the 1990’s. Shore assignments were mixed in in the early 2000’s, and then he returned to sea duty deploying on USS Vella Gulf, supporting Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.



Brindle’s career shifted gears with an assignment to Naval Special Warfare Development Group, with whom he completed three more combat deployments across Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2011, he deployed to Bahrain where he served in the Maritime Operations Center under the N2 directorate serving as the Senior Iran Intelligence Analyst and Leading Chief Petty Officer.



Cole reflected, “Pause with me for just a moment and think about all that I just said, the constant deployments and non-stop operational assignments that got him to 20 years of service. Few serve that long and that hard, and most people retire at this point. Not Jon Brindle though, he was just getting warmed up.



Over the two and half decades, Jon managed to rack up an astounding 23 and half years of sea time, on at least seven different warships. That also meant he spent a great deal of time away from home, missing far too many birthdays, holidays, wedding anniversaries, and graduations. These are the sacrifices this man made to serve and defend our country.”



Cole continued, “To paraphrase from former President and Navy veteran, John F. Kennedy, ‘You did what so few Americans do or even think about today’. You chose a rewarding career that made your life most worthwhile, and with a great deal of pride and satisfaction, you served your country and its Navy with honor and distinction.



The nation, the Navy, and especially the Information Warfare community, will forever benefit from your years of service, leadership and mentorship, and we owe you a sincere debt of gratitude for this, and above all, your friendship,” concluded Cole.



The flag used as part of the ceremonial flag folding was presented to Brindle. Another traditional aspect of a Navy retirement ceremony is the reading of "The Watch", which was read by Brindle's son onboard USS Carl Vinson via video. Brindle was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, two presidential appreciation certificates, and a certificate of appreciation from the governor of Kentucky. The NCDOC wardroom presented him with the traditional shadow box.



Finally, Brindle was relieved of his watch by Capt. Hicks, and piped ashore for the last time.



NCDOC’s mission is to execute defensive cyberspace operations and enable global power projection through proactive network defense and reports operationally to U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. Commander TENTH FLEET. For more news and information from NCDOC, go to www.cyberwarriors.com and follow us on Facebook, Linked-In, and Twitter.