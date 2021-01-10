NCDOC Honors 30 Years of Service of Chief Warrant Officer

211001-N-HN101-1066 – (NORFOLK, Va) Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC)’s Chief Warrant Officer Four Jonathan “Jon” Brindle, smiles as he listens to Capt. Hal Cole, the guest speaker and Chief of Staff of Naval Information Forces, recounts Jon's sea stories during a retirement ceremony on the USS Wisconsin, Oct. 1. (Photo by Rebecca Siders/U.S. Navy photo released)

