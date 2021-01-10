Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCDOC Honors 30 Years of Service of Chief Warrant Officer [Image 3 of 5]

    NCDOC Honors 30 Years of Service of Chief Warrant Officer

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by REBECCA SIDERS 

    Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command

    211001-N-HN101-1080 – Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC)’s Chief Warrant Officer Four Jonathan “Jon” Brindle, receives a presidential certificate of appreciation from Capt. Hicks, Commanding Officer of NCDOC, during a retirement ceremony on the USS Wisconsin, Oct. 1. (Photo by Rebecca Siders/U.S. Navy photo released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCDOC Honors 30 Years of Service of Chief Warrant Officer [Image 5 of 5], by REBECCA SIDERS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCDOC

