USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

211006-N-DW158-1028 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 6, 2021) Lt. Teddy Stockton, from Louisville, Kentucky, steers an EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA