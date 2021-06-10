USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Combat Systems

211006-N-UF592-1010 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 6, 2021) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Marinano Lucero, from Temecula, California, left, and Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Jamal Watkins, from Richmond, Virginia, monitor network traffic in the Automated Data Processing center aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U. S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Stanton)

