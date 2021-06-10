USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Combat Systems

211006-N-UF592-1023 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 6, 2021) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Donovan Blankenship, from La Verne, California, performs maintenance on a portable radio in the Portable Communications Repair Shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U. S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Stanton)

