211006-N-UF592-1023 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 6, 2021) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Donovan Blankenship, from La Verne, California, performs maintenance on a portable radio in the Portable Communications Repair Shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U. S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 14:06
|Photo ID:
|6875767
|VIRIN:
|211006-N-UF592-1023
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|572.62 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|LA VERNE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Combat Systems [Image 10 of 10], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
