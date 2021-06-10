Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Combat Systems [Image 7 of 10]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Combat Systems

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    211006-N-UF592-1023 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 6, 2021) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Donovan Blankenship, from La Verne, California, performs maintenance on a portable radio in the Portable Communications Repair Shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U. S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Stanton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Combat Systems [Image 10 of 10], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Combat Systems
    US Navy

