USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

211038-N-DW158-1053 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 6, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Ryan Diez, from Stockton, California, performs maintenance on an aircraft tail hook on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

