    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Seaman Gray Gibson  

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    211038-N-DW158-1053 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 6, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Ryan Diez, from Stockton, California, performs maintenance on an aircraft tail hook on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 14:06
    Photo ID: 6875765
    VIRIN: 211006-N-DW158-1053
    Resolution: 6892x4600
    Size: 904.12 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: STOCKTON, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 5

