The 3rd Infantry Division Modernizes Minds, Tactics, Informs Future Doctrine

U.S. Army human resources and medical specialists and officers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in Warfighter 22-1 in the reserve command post on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 4, 2021. The WFX occurred across an extensive network of computers in a simulation integrated around the world, for V Corps and U.S. Army Europe and Africa across the Atlantic Ocean, and their supporting units in multiple states across the U.S. For the 3rd ID and its subordinate staffs and commands, the event played out at the Mission Command Training site near Fort Stewart.

