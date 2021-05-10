Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 3rd Infantry Division Modernizes Minds, Tactics, Informs Future Doctrine [Image 4 of 5]

    The 3rd Infantry Division Modernizes Minds, Tactics, Informs Future Doctrine

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Infantry Division

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Quintamaria Weeks, a Soldier assigned to 188th Infantry Brigade, receives a challenge coin from Maj. Gen. Charles D. Costanza, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, Oct. 6, 2021, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, for her support to the division during Warfighter 22-1. The First Army’s 188th Combined Arms Training Brigade at Fort Stewart, whose mission is to support pre-mobilization training of Army National Guard and Reserve units, provided experienced Soldiers as Observer, Coach, Trainers to enhance the experience for the 3rd ID training audience, guiding and advising the staff and its leaders throughout the “fight.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 12:30
    Photo ID: 6875598
    VIRIN: 211006-A-GN091-001
    Resolution: 5266x3511
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 3rd Infantry Division Modernizes Minds, Tactics, Informs Future Doctrine [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 3rd Infantry Division Modernizes Minds, Tactics, Informs Future Doctrine
    The 3rd Infantry Division Modernizes Minds, Tactics, Informs Future Doctrine
    The 3rd Infantry Division Modernizes Minds, Tactics, Informs Future Doctrine
    The 3rd Infantry Division Modernizes Minds, Tactics, Informs Future Doctrine
    The 3rd Infantry Division Modernizes Minds, Tactics, Informs Future Doctrine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The 3rd Infantry Division Modernizes Minds, Tactics, Informs Future Doctrine

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd ID
    warfighter
    v corps
    mission command
    LSCO
    large scale combat operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT