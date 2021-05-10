Chief Warrant Officer 3 Quintamaria Weeks, a Soldier assigned to 188th Infantry Brigade, receives a challenge coin from Maj. Gen. Charles D. Costanza, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, Oct. 6, 2021, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, for her support to the division during Warfighter 22-1. The First Army’s 188th Combined Arms Training Brigade at Fort Stewart, whose mission is to support pre-mobilization training of Army National Guard and Reserve units, provided experienced Soldiers as Observer, Coach, Trainers to enhance the experience for the 3rd ID training audience, guiding and advising the staff and its leaders throughout the “fight.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 12:30 Photo ID: 6875598 VIRIN: 211006-A-GN091-001 Resolution: 5266x3511 Size: 3.91 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 3rd Infantry Division Modernizes Minds, Tactics, Informs Future Doctrine [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.