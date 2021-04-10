U.S. Army Soldiers from warfighting functions throughout the 3rd Infantry Division participate in a targeting working group during Warfighter 22-1 in the Mission Training Center on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 4, 2021. As a subordinate unit to the Army’s V Corps headquarters in the exercise, the event stressed the integration and reporting of all 3rd ID warfighting functions in a simulation designed to generate tough decisions and catastrophic consequences against a live, free-thinking adversary, from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 12:30 Photo ID: 6875590 VIRIN: 211004-A-DP764-570 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.46 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 3rd Infantry Division Modernizes Minds, Tactics, Informs Future Doctrine [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.