    The 3rd Infantry Division Modernizes Minds, Tactics, Informs Future Doctrine [Image 2 of 5]

    The 3rd Infantry Division Modernizes Minds, Tactics, Informs Future Doctrine

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Infantry Division

    Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Goodrich, a plans and operations noncommissioned officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, receives a challenge coin from Maj. Gen. Charles D. Costanza, commanding general of the division, Oct. 6, 2021, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, for his success as the main command post battle NCO during Warfighter 22-1. The 3rd ID served as a subordinate unit in the V Corps’ certifying WFX 22-1 and leveraged the training to develop new processes, integrate new techniques of warfighting, and begin solving future warfighting challenges now.

    The 3rd Infantry Division Modernizes Minds, Tactics, Informs Future Doctrine

