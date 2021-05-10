Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Goodrich, a plans and operations noncommissioned officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, receives a challenge coin from Maj. Gen. Charles D. Costanza, commanding general of the division, Oct. 6, 2021, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, for his success as the main command post battle NCO during Warfighter 22-1. The 3rd ID served as a subordinate unit in the V Corps’ certifying WFX 22-1 and leveraged the training to develop new processes, integrate new techniques of warfighting, and begin solving future warfighting challenges now.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 12:30 Photo ID: 6875594 VIRIN: 211006-A-GN091-002 Resolution: 5896x3931 Size: 2.95 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 3rd Infantry Division Modernizes Minds, Tactics, Informs Future Doctrine [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.