The 3rd Infantry Division Modernizes Minds, Tactics, Informs Future Doctrine

Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Goodrich, a plans and operations noncommissioned officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, participates in Warfighter 22-1 as the main command post battle NCO on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 4, 2021. As a subordinate unit to the Army’s V Corps headquarters in the exercise, the event stressed the integration and reporting of all 3rd ID warfighting functions in a simulation designed to generate tough decisions and catastrophic consequences against a live, free-thinking adversary, from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6.

