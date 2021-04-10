Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Goodrich, a plans and operations noncommissioned officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, participates in Warfighter 22-1 as the main command post battle NCO on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 4, 2021. As a subordinate unit to the Army’s V Corps headquarters in the exercise, the event stressed the integration and reporting of all 3rd ID warfighting functions in a simulation designed to generate tough decisions and catastrophic consequences against a live, free-thinking adversary, from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 12:30
|Photo ID:
|6875595
|VIRIN:
|211004-A-DP764-716
|Resolution:
|4666x3111
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 3rd Infantry Division Modernizes Minds, Tactics, Informs Future Doctrine [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The 3rd Infantry Division Modernizes Minds, Tactics, Informs Future Doctrine
