786th CES preserves, transports piece of history

Michael Schmitt, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron structure shop mason, covers holes in the frame of the Berlin Wall memorial at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 30, 2021. The location of the Berlin wall was recently changed so that more people could see it in time for German Unity Day, celebrated annually on October 3 as it was the day all of the German states became part of the same country again after the German Democratic Republic voted to abolish itself and join the democratic Federal Republic of Germany along with the other states on Oct. 3, 1990. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

