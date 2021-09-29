Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    786th CES preserves, transports piece of history [Image 1 of 5]

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A fragment of the Berlin Wall was placed near the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center as a memorial at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 1, 2021. The memorial was placed in time for German Unity Day, celebrated annually on October 3 as it was the day all of the German states became part of the same country again after the German Democratic Republic voted to abolish itself and join the democratic Federal Republic of Germany along with the other states on Oct. 3, 1990. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

    This work, 786th CES preserves, transports piece of history [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Memorial
    USAFE
    History
    USAF
    KMC

