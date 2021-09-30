Vehicles drive by German flags along Kisling Memorial Drive at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 30, 2021. German flags were put up in celebration of German Unity Day, celebrated annually on October 3 as it was the day all of the German states became part of the same country again after the German Democratic Republic voted to abolish itself and join the democratic Federal Republic of Germany along with the other states on Oct. 3, 1990. This photo has been altered for security reasons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 08:28 Photo ID: 6875168 VIRIN: 210930-F-GK375-1547 Resolution: 3292x2621 Size: 580.44 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 786th CES preserves, transports piece of history [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.