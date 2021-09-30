786th CES preserves, transports piece of history

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Crowder, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment operator, spreads grass seeds at the site of the Berlin Wall memorial at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 30, 2021. Fragments of the Berlin Wall were moved from the Officer’s Club and put somewhere for more people to see in time for German Unity Day, celebrated annually on October 3 as it was the day all of the German states became part of the same country again after the German Democratic Republic voted to abolish itself and join the democratic Federal Republic of Germany along with the other states on Oct. 3, 1990. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

