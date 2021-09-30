786th CES preserves, transports piece of history

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benjamin Webster, left, and Senior Airman Michael Crowder, right, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment operators, place a sign for a Berlin Wall memorial into the ground at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 30, 2021. A fragment of the Berlin Wall was placed at the roundabout near the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center for German Unity Day, celebrated annually on October 3 as it was the day all of the German states became part of the same country again after the German Democratic Republic voted to abolish itself and join the democratic Federal Republic of Germany along with the other states on Oct. 3, 1990. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

