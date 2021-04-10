Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations.

211004-N-TB080-1018 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2021) Air Traffic Controlman Airman Stephen Wilson from Newkent, Virginia, uses a sound-powered telephone to communicate during a general quarters training evolution aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Bergstrom)

