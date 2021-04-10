Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations.

211004-N-HD106-1223 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2021) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, takes off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Hunter Day)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 23:19
|Photo ID:
|6874760
|VIRIN:
|211004-N-HD106-1223
|Resolution:
|4367x2906
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
