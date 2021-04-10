211004-N-FB730-1062 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2021) Aviation Ordananceman 3rd Class Melody Gumban, from Union City, California, assigned to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, installs a BRU-32 onto an F/A-18F Super Hornet, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Woods)

This work, Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations.