211004-N-FB730-1118 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) Airman Genesis Velez-Jimenez, from Saint Sebastian, Puerto Rico, assigned to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, uses a wrench to test an oxygen tank in an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 23:19 Photo ID: 6874755 VIRIN: 211004-N-FB730-1118 Resolution: 4529x3280 Size: 1.66 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations. [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.