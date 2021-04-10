Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations.

211004-N-FB730-1138 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Valerie Izaguirre, from Valencia, Venezuela, assigned to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, removes panels from the wing of an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Woods)

