San Francisco Fleet Week Press Conference

211005-N-WY048-1064 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 5, 2021) US Navy Rear Adm. Micheal Baze, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 3, speaks during the annual San Francisco Fleet Week kick-off press conference held in support of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hector Carrera/Released)

