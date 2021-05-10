55th Annual Admiral Nimitz Marksmanship Event during SFFW 2021

211005-N-SS350-1133 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 5, 2021) Navy and Coast Guard Sailors, alongside local law enforcement and civilians, participate in the 55th Annual Admiral Nimitz Marksmanship Event held at the Richmond Rod and Gun Club in Richmond, Calif., during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite/Released)

