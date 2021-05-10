Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    55th Annual Admiral Nimitz Marksmanship Event during SFFW 2021 [Image 4 of 7]

    55th Annual Admiral Nimitz Marksmanship Event during SFFW 2021

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Region Southwest

    211005-N-SS350-1032 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 5, 2021) U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Kevin Lavery, from San Jose, Calif., fires a round, alongside Navy and Coast Guard Sailors, local law enforcement, and civilians, during the 55th Annual Admiral Nimitz Marksmanship Event held at the Richmond Rod and Gun Club in Richmond, Calif., during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 23:55
    Photo ID: 6874746
    VIRIN: 211005-N-SS350-1032
    Resolution: 5568x3132
    Size: 8.8 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th Annual Admiral Nimitz Marksmanship Event during SFFW 2021 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    San Francisco Fleet Week Press Conference
    San Francisco Fleet Week Press Conference
    San Francisco Fleet Week Press Conference
    55th Annual Admiral Nimitz Marksmanship Event during SFFW 2021
    55th Annual Admiral Nimitz Marksmanship Event during SFFW 2021
    55th Annual Admiral Nimitz Marksmanship Event during SFFW 2021
    American Legion-Cathay Post 384 hosts Luncheon for the Troops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Southwest
    Third Fleet
    San Francisco Fleet Week
    Navy Region
    NRSW
    SFFW2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT