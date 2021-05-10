Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American Legion-Cathay Post 384 hosts Luncheon for the Troops [Image 7 of 7]

    American Legion-Cathay Post 384 hosts Luncheon for the Troops

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasen MorenoGarcia 

    Navy Region Southwest

    211005-N-LN093-1005
    SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 5, 2021) Members of the American Legion-Cathay Post 384 serve food to Sailors during the “Luncheon for the Troops” event held at the San Francisco War Memorial Veterans building during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasen Moreno-Garcia/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 23:55
    Photo ID: 6874749
    VIRIN: 211005-N-LN093-1005
    Resolution: 5276x3570
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Legion-Cathay Post 384 hosts Luncheon for the Troops [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jasen MorenoGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    San Francisco Fleet Week Press Conference
    San Francisco Fleet Week Press Conference
    San Francisco Fleet Week Press Conference
    55th Annual Admiral Nimitz Marksmanship Event during SFFW 2021
    55th Annual Admiral Nimitz Marksmanship Event during SFFW 2021
    55th Annual Admiral Nimitz Marksmanship Event during SFFW 2021
    American Legion-Cathay Post 384 hosts Luncheon for the Troops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Region Southwest
    USS Rushmore
    USS Shoup
    USS John S. McCain
    SFFW2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT