American Legion-Cathay Post 384 hosts Luncheon for the Troops

SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 5, 2021) Members of the American Legion-Cathay Post 384 serve food to Sailors during the “Luncheon for the Troops” event held at the San Francisco War Memorial Veterans building during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasen Moreno-Garcia/Released)

