211004-N-WY048-1028 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 5, 2021) Navy Band Southwest's Brass Quintet prepares to perform during a press conference held in support of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hector Carrera/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 23:55 Photo ID: 6874744 VIRIN: 211004-N-WY048-1028 Resolution: 4574x2573 Size: 3.32 MB Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, San Francisco Fleet Week Press Conference [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.