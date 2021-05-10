Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Francisco Fleet Week Press Conference [Image 2 of 7]

    San Francisco Fleet Week Press Conference

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Region Southwest

    211004-N-WY048-1028 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 5, 2021) Navy Band Southwest's Brass Quintet prepares to perform during a press conference held in support of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hector Carrera/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 23:55
    Photo ID: 6874744
    VIRIN: 211004-N-WY048-1028
    Resolution: 4574x2573
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Francisco Fleet Week Press Conference [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    San Francisco Fleet Week Press Conference
    San Francisco Fleet Week Press Conference
    San Francisco Fleet Week Press Conference
    55th Annual Admiral Nimitz Marksmanship Event during SFFW 2021
    55th Annual Admiral Nimitz Marksmanship Event during SFFW 2021
    55th Annual Admiral Nimitz Marksmanship Event during SFFW 2021
    American Legion-Cathay Post 384 hosts Luncheon for the Troops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    Coast Guard
    Speech
    ESG3
    SFFW2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT