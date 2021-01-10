New Medical Squadron Activated at Geilenkirchen NATO AB

The newly activated 852nd Medical Squadron gives their first salute to their new commander, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Philip Pope, during the activation ceremony at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, Oct. 1, 2021. The mission of the 52 MDS, which encompasses over 60 civilian and active-duty personnel, is committed to maintaining mission readiness while supporting NATO and the Tri-Border community by providing outstanding medical services to the DOD and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Megan Morrissey)

