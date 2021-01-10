Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Medical Squadron Activated at Geilenkirchen NATO AB [Image 3 of 4]

    New Medical Squadron Activated at Geilenkirchen NATO AB

    GERMANY

    10.01.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Megan Morrissey 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 470th Air Base Squadron Honor Guard march into position to present the colors at the 852nd Medical Squadron activation ceremony at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, Oct. 1, 2021. The 852nd MDS, which previously belonged to the 470th Air Base Squadron and 52nd Mission Support Group, is tasked to operationally support and care for the 52nd Fighter Wing’s 10 GSUs within three countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Megan Morrissey)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 06:02
    Photo ID: 6871115
    VIRIN: 211001-F-CT736-1006
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Medical Squadron Activated at Geilenkirchen NATO AB [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Megan Morrissey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    52nd Fighter Wing
    Air Force
    Geilenkirchen

