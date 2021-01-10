U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 470th Air Base Squadron Honor Guard march into position to present the colors at the 852nd Medical Squadron activation ceremony at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, Oct. 1, 2021. The 852nd MDS, which previously belonged to the 470th Air Base Squadron and 52nd Mission Support Group, is tasked to operationally support and care for the 52nd Fighter Wing’s 10 GSUs within three countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Megan Morrissey)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 06:02
|Photo ID:
|6871115
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-CT736-1006
|Resolution:
|7226x4355
|Size:
|8.88 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, New Medical Squadron Activated at Geilenkirchen NATO AB [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Megan Morrissey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT