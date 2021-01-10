New Medical Squadron Activated at Geilenkirchen NATO AB

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Philip Pope, 852nd Medical Squadron commander, speaks to an audience during the 852nd MDS activation ceremony at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, Oct. 1, 2021. The 852 MDS mission to operationally support and care for ten 52nd Fighter Wing globally separated units, within three countries, including Germany, The Netherlands, and Belgium. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Megan Morrissey)

