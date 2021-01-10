Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Medical Squadron Activated at Geilenkirchen NATO AB [Image 1 of 4]

    New Medical Squadron Activated at Geilenkirchen NATO AB

    GERMANY

    10.01.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Megan Morrissey 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Philip Pope, 852nd Medical Squadron commander, speaks to an audience during the 852nd MDS activation ceremony at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, Oct. 1, 2021. The 852 MDS mission to operationally support and care for ten 52nd Fighter Wing globally separated units, within three countries, including Germany, The Netherlands, and Belgium. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Megan Morrissey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 06:02
    Photo ID: 6871113
    VIRIN: 211001-F-CT736-1024
    Resolution: 6731x4492
    Size: 8.84 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Medical Squadron Activated at Geilenkirchen NATO AB [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Megan Morrissey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Medical Squadron Activated at Geilenkirchen NATO AB
    New Medical Squadron Activated at Geilenkirchen NATO AB
    New Medical Squadron Activated at Geilenkirchen NATO AB
    New Medical Squadron Activated at Geilenkirchen NATO AB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Air Force
    Geilenkirchen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT