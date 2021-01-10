New Medical Squadron Activated at Geilenkirchen NATO AB

U.S. Air Force Col. Peter French, 52nd Medical Group commander, passes the 52 MDG guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Philip Pope, the incoming 852nd Medical Squadron commander, during the 852nd MDS activation ceremony at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, Oct. 1, 2021. Moving administratively under the 52 MDG, streamlines command and control functions, expedites resource solutions and builds a faster relay of communications regarding all Military Health System engagements, which benefits the U.S. Airmen and families stationed at Geilenkirchen Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Megan Morrissey)

