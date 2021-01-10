Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Medical Squadron Activated at Geilenkirchen NATO AB [Image 2 of 4]

    New Medical Squadron Activated at Geilenkirchen NATO AB

    GERMANY

    10.01.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Megan Morrissey 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Peter French, 52nd Medical Group commander, passes the 52 MDG guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Philip Pope, the incoming 852nd Medical Squadron commander, during the 852nd MDS activation ceremony at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany, Oct. 1, 2021. Moving administratively under the 52 MDG, streamlines command and control functions, expedites resource solutions and builds a faster relay of communications regarding all Military Health System engagements, which benefits the U.S. Airmen and families stationed at Geilenkirchen Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Megan Morrissey)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    This work, New Medical Squadron Activated at Geilenkirchen NATO AB [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Megan Morrissey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Air Force
    Geilenkirchen

