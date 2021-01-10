New Medical Squadron Activated at Geilenkirchen NATO AB

Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, Germany— The 470th Medical Flight has transitioned to the new 852nd Medical Squadron and was officially activated under Spangdahlem Air Base’s 52nd Medical Group during a ceremony Oct. 1, realigning administratively to better support Airmen and their families.



The 852nd MDS, which previously belonged to the 470th Air Base Squadron and 52nd Mission Support Group, is tasked to operationally support and care for the 52nd Fighter Wing’s 10 Geographically Separated Units (GSUs) within three countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium.



“The 852nd Medical Squadron represents decades of hard-work in a distinguished operating environment,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Phillip Pope, who took command of the squadron during the ceremony. “I’m excited for the team and for those who came before us to make this culminating event possible.”



This history began in 1982 when the United States began to use the first and second floors of NATO dorms as the U.S. clinic.



“This transition completes the strategic alignment of healthcare operations of the U.S. clinic at Geilenkirchen NATO Air Base, to Spangdahlem’s Medical Group,” said Pope. “The squadron will now resemble other like units structurally in comparison to meet the Defense Health Agency’s requirements.”



This change will benefit the unit’s more than 60 medical personnel, including active-duty, contractors, local nationals and U.S. government employees.



U.S. Air Force Col. Peter French, 52nd MDG commander, was the presiding officer at the activation ceremony.



“Aligning with the 52nd Medical Group provides multiple opportunities for reducing administrative overhead on Airmen that are already filling multiple roles at a standalone medical treatment facility,” French said. “It is my desire that this alignment will expedite resources and reduce administrative overhead, providing returns to the mission, our Airmen and their families.”



Knowing the mission well, French and his wife both served for two years under the 470th ABS at the Geilenkirchen Clinic.



“This realignment will deepen ties and support already in place, give the clinic a larger voice as it advocates for resources and aligns incentives in operations,” said French



French said this change has been years in the making.



"In the end, this change would have never happened without the support by the 52nd MSG commander, 52nd FW commander, and United States Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa Commander,” said French. “This accomplishment is largely the result of work from those that came years before me, and the local medics (at Geilenkirchen and Spangdahlem AB) that saw it across the finish line.”

