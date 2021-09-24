APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 24, 2021) - Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) man a M2A1 machine gun during sea and anchor detail as the ship departs Apra Harbor, Guam, Sept. 24. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and reprovisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Henry Liu/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 03:02
|Photo ID:
|6871039
|VIRIN:
|210924-N-OG286-1108
|Resolution:
|1000x666
|Size:
|445.49 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Frank Cable Departs Guam [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
