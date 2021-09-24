Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank Cable Departs Guam [Image 3 of 3]

    Frank Cable Departs Guam

    GUAM

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Stephens 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 24, 2021) - Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) man a M2A1 machine gun during sea and anchor detail as the ship departs Apra Harbor, Guam, Sept. 24. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and reprovisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Henry Liu/Released)

    This work, Frank Cable Departs Guam [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

