Frank Cable Departs Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 24, 2021) - Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) man a M2A1 machine gun during sea and anchor detail as the ship departs Apra Harbor, Guam, Sept. 24. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and reprovisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Henry Liu/Released)

