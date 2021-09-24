Frank Cable Departs Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 24, 2021) - Military Sealift Command civilian mariners aboard the submarine tender USS Fraqnk Cable (AS 40) man the Jacob's Ladder for the harbor master as the as the ship departs Apra Harbor, Guam, Sept. 24. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and reprovisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Henry Liu/Released)

Date Taken: 09.24.2021